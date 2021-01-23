I had invested £10,000 in Tui shares. Last week Tui split my share and took £6,000 and invested in Tui.L shares. On Friday the share dropped below the value of the share price. I have now logged on to Lloyds share dealing and see that I have lost my money even though the share price is higher than the original share price. Have I lost my money. I welcome your comments.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 26 times
New contributor
-
2"Last week Tui split my share and took £6,000 and invested in Tui.L shares." - sorry, this makes no sense. TUI may split shares, but they did not TAKE your money and invest them. Please reword it so it makes logical sense. – TomTom 1 hour ago
-
2Welcome new user. I would probably encourage you to TELEPHONE YOUR STOCK BROKER COMPANY. There is considerable confusion here and since it is real money it is best to sort it out. – Fattie 56 mins ago
-
Thank you for your comments – Anthony Rae 42 mins ago