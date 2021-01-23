0

I am a UK resident and home-owner with a mortgage that is 2.5 times my pretax annual salary.

Having investigated the price of my home now since I bought it, I was pleasantly surprised by the return on investment from the increase in house price alone.

This makes me think that a rental property would be a good investment because the rental income, even through a letting agency, would more than cover the mortgage payment and I could accrue more in the returns from the rise in property price.

My understanding is that I could borrow another 2 times my salary on a mortgage and this makes sense since the returns far outreach the costs.

Is there anything that else that I need to consider? Risk? Credit rating? Anything else I'm not seeing? I can't seem to find a downside.

For a buy to let mortgage you will typically need at least 25% deposit and it will be a higher interest rate than a residential mortgage.

Also you need to factor in that you may not have the property occupied 100% of the time, and that you will have maintenance costs on the property as well.

Bottom line: being a small time landlord can make a small return, but nothing like as large as it sounds like you may be imagining, and there is risk.

If you are a higher-rate taxpayer, or your income from the rental (gross — you can’t deduct the mortgage interest, though you can deduct other costs) would push you into the higher-rate bracket, be aware that as of last year you’ll only get a 20% tax credit for your buy-to-let mortgage interest, but you’ll be paying 40% (or more for very high incomes) tax on the rent that you receive. That’s quite likely to move you from profit to loss. https://www.which.co.uk/money/tax/income-tax/tax-on-property-and-rental-income/buy-to-let-mortgage-tax-relief-changes-explained-atnsv0j6j782

Risks?

  • Your tenant may not pay rent. Eviction is often a long and costly process. And in the worst case the tenant will leave your property heavily damaged
  • The region may fall out of favour and the house depreciates.
  • The building may not have seen the necessary maintenance in the past and you will be spending a lot of money soon to repair a broken heating, leaking roof, etc.
  • The building may burn down or get otherwise destroyed and the insurance will not pay all of it. Or you are fighting for a long term to get your insurance to pay. All while you cannot collect any rent of course.

Buying a property to rent out can be a good investment if the fundamentals are positive: a region with a healthy housing market and a building in good shape at the right location at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, you will not be the only one looking for this, so these properties are hard to come by.

