I am a 25 years old investor from Italy. In the past few months I have been educating myself on investing, since I plan to put €16000 in assets. I really want to take good a economics decision, ideally I want to make a sensible lump sum investment of money that I don't need (and hope I won't need in the future) and forget about it forever. My attention has been focused on the following ETFs: Vanguard Ftse All-World Units Etf A (ISIN: IE00BK5BQT80, TER: 0.22%) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity UCITS ETF (EUR) - Acc (ISIN: IE00BMVB5R75, TER: 0.25%). I have been looking here for the information on the Bid/Ask spread for this ETFs on the Italian market. For Vanguard Ftse All-World Units Etf A it is reported "Ask: n.d. X n.d" and "Bid: 84,1 x 119", with a price of €84,64. What does it mean that the aks is not defined? Is €84,64 the ask? Should I instruct my bank to buy with a limit order strategy? Moreover, how can I be sure that the price of the ETF correspond to the price of the underlying stocks (the ETF follows an index but is not supposed to be exactly equal to that index) and is not artificially inflated by the demand and offer forces of the secondary market?