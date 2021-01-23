I will buy the Vanguard Ftse All-World Units Etf A through my bank on Borsa di Milano (the Italian Stock Exchange). I have been told by the financial advisor of my bank that these assets have a small ADV on the Italian Stock Exchange and that therefore I should worry about liquidity. But I have also been studying by myself, for example here, where it is stated that the liquidity of the ETF on the secondary market is only a small fraction of the real liquidity of the ETF, because an Authorized Participant (AP) can redeem and create quotes. But who are they precisely in Italy and Europe? If many years in the future I want to sell my ETF, but for some reason it is no more exchanged on the Market, who will be there to redeem my quote? Could you please shed light on my questions and/or provide some resources where I can understand the issue.