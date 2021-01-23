I am a 25 years old investor from Italy. In the past few months I have been educating myself on investing, since I plan to put €16000 in assets. I really want to take a good economics decision, ideally I want to make a sensible lump sum investment of money that I don't need (and hope I won't need in the future) and forget about it forever. My attention has been focused on the following ETFs: Vanguard Ftse All-World Units Etf A (ISIN: IE00BK5BQT80, TER: 0.22%) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity UCITS ETF (EUR) - Acc (ISIN: IE00BMVB5R75, TER: 0.25%). I still have to decide the asset allocation, so if I really want a 20% bonds quote. I will buy one of them through my bank on Borsa di Milano (the Italian Stock Exchange). I have been told by the financial advisor of my bank that these assets have a small ADV on the Italian Stock Exchange and that therefore I should worry about liquidity. But I have also been studying by myself, for example here, where it is stated that the liquidity of the ETF on the secondary market is only a small fraction of the real liquidity of the ETF, because an Authorized Participant (AP) can redeem and create quotes. But who are they precisely in Italy and Europe? If many years in the future I want to sell my ETF, but for some reason it is no more exchanged on the Market (or has an enormous bid/ask spread), who will be there to redeem my quote? I have been digging into the question of ETF liquidity for a while but I have not reached any conclusion that I am satisfied with. Could you please shed light on my questions and/or provide some resources where I can understand the issue. If I have to sleep for years with my investment I need to be sure of what I have done.