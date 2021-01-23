What will happen if government stops printing extra money ? (government prints just enough money to replace the old/worn-out paper money every year) Will it cause deflation ? is deflation bad ? how ? (i can relate why deflation is good for me but don't know if it can be bad for someone, if at all it is)

Imagine a hypothetical situation - everyone has a debit/credit card (even the poorest of the people) so none of us need cash anymore. Parallely government demonetizes all physical paper money. Will this be not an ideal situation where corruption nearly comes to an end and the very concept of black money and hoarding lots of cash by corrupt people takes a detrimental effect? Are there any flip side of not having physical money ?