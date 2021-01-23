For example, Vanguard Target Retirement 2050 Fund (VFIFX) has an expense ratio of 0.15% (0.14695% to be more precise, according to the table below) and contains (ER = expense ratio):
|Fund Name
|Ticker
|Size in VFIFX (%)
|Fund ER (%)
|Accumulated ER (%)
|Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares
|VTSMX
|54.10%
|0.14
|0.07574
|Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares
|VGTSX
|36.70%
|0.17
|0.06239
|Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index Fund Investor Shares
|VTBIX
|6.50%
|0.09
|0.00585
|Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Investor Shares
|VTABX
|2.70%
|0.11
|0.00297
|Total
|100%
|0.14695
Why do Vanguard retirement fund contain Investor Shares instead of Admiral Shares? Is it just a way to increase the fees since the Investor Shares have a higher expense ratio than Admiral Shares, or is there another reason?