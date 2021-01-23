0

For example, Vanguard Target Retirement 2050 Fund (VFIFX) has an expense ratio of 0.15% (0.14695% to be more precise, according to the table below) and contains (ER = expense ratio):

Fund Name Ticker Size in VFIFX (%) Fund ER (%) Accumulated ER (%)
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares VTSMX 54.10% 0.14 0.07574
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares VGTSX 36.70% 0.17 0.06239
Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index Fund Investor Shares VTBIX 6.50% 0.09 0.00585
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Investor Shares VTABX 2.70% 0.11 0.00297
Total 100% 0.14695

Why do Vanguard retirement fund contain Investor Shares instead of Admiral Shares? Is it just a way to increase the fees since the Investor Shares have a higher expense ratio than Admiral Shares, or is there another reason?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.