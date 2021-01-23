For example, Vanguard Target Retirement 2050 Fund (VFIFX) has an expense ratio of 0.15% (0.14695% to be more precise, according to the table below) and contains (ER = expense ratio):

Why do Vanguard retirement fund contain Investor Shares instead of Admiral Shares? Is it just a way to increase the fees since the Investor Shares have a higher expense ratio than Admiral Shares, or is there another reason?