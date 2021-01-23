1

According to this Yahoo! Finance article, the Department of Education has some analysts who attempt to estimate the value of the Department's student loan portfolio:

For years, bean counters at the department have been writing down the value of its $1.4 trillion portfolio of student debt as they adopted ever-more-pessimistic views of how much borrowers will repay. In September, the analysts made their biggest adjustment yet, valuing loans at just 82 cents on every dollar owed, down from 104 cents in 2015, records show. The debt is now worth $258 billion less than the amount outstanding.

I think I understand what it means for the loans to be worth less than their nominal value. Since the analysts believe that some of the loans won't be paid back, their estimated value is less than the current amount of the loan.

I don't understand the reported historical value: 104 cents per dollar. That seems to mean that on average each $1 in student loans (including interest, payments made, etc.) is worth $1.04 to the Department. At first I thought it was because they expected to earn more from the interest on the loans being paid off, but then I learned that the nominal value of a debt instrument already includes interest and payments to date.

So how can it be worth more than it's current value?

  • 1
    I recognize that public finance questions are off-topic here, but I'm asking this because I have investments for the first time and I'm curious about how different kinds of investments and their values work. It's aimed at developing financial literacy, which I think is on topic here. – indigochild 1 hour ago
  • Was $1.04 the nominal value, or the face value? (The linked article does not say.) – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @RonJohn You are right, it doesn't. Maybe that's part of the answer? I had thought it would be the nominal value, because I don't know why they would bother analyzing the face value like that. It seems strange to estimate the value of your portfolio by ignoring the activity that is increasing or decreasing it. – indigochild 59 mins ago
  • If I were managing the portfolio, I'd keep both sets of numbers, and report them both. Never underestimate the ignorance of a reporter... – RonJohn 41 mins ago

