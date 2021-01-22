I have a home loan, with an APR of 1.71%, and a savings account, with a state-regulated performance of 2.5% tax-free.

Is choosing where to put my money (ie. pay back the loan, or put the money in savings) as simple as 1.71 < 2.5 => Save it (and in general, save the money if you can get better than 1.71%), or is the math more complicated? If so, could you explain that math to me?

For the purpose of this question, let's assume that quality of life, usefulness of the savings, opportunity costs and so on do not matter.