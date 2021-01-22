Remember auto insurance, fuel and maintenance, plus whatever you spend on food and enjoyment: go for a $5-6000 car, and bank the rest for unforeseen events and the time it takes to get a job.

Money in the bank gives you options -- freedom to choose -- you don't have when there's no money in the bank.

Make a budget. It's grammar school math, and a simple equation: what goes out must equal what goes in.

In this case, "what goes out" includes saving for deferred spending:

the oil's going to need changing, the tires will need changing, the state makes you re-register the car, it's a used car, so things might break, if you're in an accident, you'll need money for a different car.

As a parent and Old Geezer: IMO, embrace the notion of "poor college student". When you graduate, you'll have more money and less debt when you graduate.