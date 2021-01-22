It's always suspicious when someone offers you financial advise without you asking them to, and it's definitely justified to question their motives.

But it's not uncommon for companies to work together with external finance advise companies to advise their employees regarding their retirement plans. It is of course not inconceivable that a scammer tries to convince you that they have such an arrangement with your company when they in fact do not. So you might want to ask your HR department or do some research on your corporate intranet to find out if your company is indeed working together with this service provider.

But even if they are really working on behalf of your employer, then there is of course always the risk that your employer chose poorly when picking a finance advise company. So never sign anything without taking it home, reading it completely, understanding it completely and doing the math to see if it's actually a good deal for you.