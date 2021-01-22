I was approached out of the blue by a financial advisor from Equitable. He told me that the people from the company referred me and that they provide free financial advice and services because they have a third party agreement with my company. However, I must provide the values of my pension, salary, savings, stock options, etc. but I do not have to provided the account information. That rang so many bells:
- No agreement about information protection
- I must share a lot of private information
- They provided only one reference and stated that they will provide more
I contacted a high level reference man in my company but his persona also looks strange. He is working for several companies.
This all looks very shady. Is this a scam?