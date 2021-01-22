It seems to me that the world is destined to move away from fiat currency and move towards digital currencies for the global financial system. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) seem to be the future, with China already testing a digital yuan. Whether or not this turns out to really be the case, I’m curious as to what the benefits of a digital currency would be. The lack of an intermediary means that sending digital currency would be inexpensive and very fast and this seems like a huge benefit. Additionally, I have seen info that suggests they would be “stable”. What does this mean? Would they not be subject to inflation?