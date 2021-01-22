0

Short question is: if we invest in solid companies' stocks and buy some put options or inverse-index ETF, does it allow us to "let other people run the business for us", and so we can travel, have more "peace of mind", instead of having 3 rental houses and always worry about the maintenance and how the tenants are paying rent, moving out, or possibly some damages to the house?

Details:

Some people proposed, if we have 4 houses, and live in one of them, rent free, and the other 3 houses can get rental income, and since usually, rent is about 1/3 of a person's salary, so that means a person can live in a house rent-free, and get the salary of a usual job, and therefore retire.

But this also involves a lot of maintenance or worrying what if the tenants has water or fire damage to the house, what if the tenant doesn't pay rent, etc. Management companies can handle them, but it'd still would be a lot of things to take care of for 3 houses... let's say even if it is just to replace the roof, or replace the water heater every 8 years. It is just a lot of things to worry about.

So instead of us "running the business", how about if we just invest in companies that runs the business for us. Say, if we are to invest in Apple, Google, GE, or Wells Fargo, just some big companies that have decent business and they should know what they are doing, and then buy some put options or inverse-index ETF such as PSQ to protect against big market drop, wouldn't it be a lot more "peace of mind"? Especially, if the companies give out 2% dividend per year, and the stocks are assumed to even just appreciate modestly 3 to 5% (considering we have the costs of the put options or inverse-index ETF).

So suppose instead of having 4 houses, it is 4 x $750k = $3 million of stock investment, then the $3 million with a 7% return per year would be $210k, or at 5% return, at $150k, would be similar to a decent salary already.

I think this has the effect of: instead of us running the business of 3 houses, we let the companies run the business for us, which they do anyways. And nowadays, some companies run their business 8 hours in USA, and then 8 hours in Europe, and 8 hours in Asia, so then it is like 3 persons running a business 24 hours for us, instead of us just one person running a business and can be wearing us out.

For most people a properly diversified stock market investment is actually better than buying 4 houses:

  • you can start investing with small amounts of money every month
  • a house is a huge clump investment. This is the exact opposite of a diversified investment. It does not matter if you are a company with thousands of units but if you only have 1 or 2 houses this is an issue
  • buying houses for investment tends to clump risk even more as you are likely to buy something in the region you live. If that region experiences a long term economic downturn, all your properties lose value
  • The calculation of rent=1/3 of income ==> 3 units make a living is discarding maintenance: the heating breaks, the roof leaks after some decades and so on. This is something you need to pay from your rental income. Management of any sorts also draws on this money
  • It is even more flawed as you likely won't be able to afford 3 rental houses at your standard. You are getting 1/3 of someone elses lower income for each unit.
  • Timing issues: Both with buying and selling you have timing issues if you only trading in huge chunks of money. Get it wrong and you will lose a lot of money. Selling shares for 1000$ per month is so much easier than selling a 1000$ share of your house

That said there is nothing wrong with owning a house for yourself. There are other benefits to it than just saving on rent. However, when talking about buying a house for investment, things should be critically evaluated

  • that's true... like if the area is subject to flood or earthquake, then all houses could be affected... we could buy flood or earthquake insurance, but I heard earthquake insurance is quite expensive in the area that can have earthquake, and that sometimes when there is an earthquake, the insurance company can simply go bankrupt without paying out anything – nonopolarity 18 mins ago

