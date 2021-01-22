Some employer's retirement allows to roll-over Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA, otherwise this can be done when leaving one's job.

Roth IRA has at least 3 upsides compared to Roth 401(k):

There are no required distributions with a Roth IRA, whereas distributions must start at age 72 with a Roth 401(k). One can withdraw Roth IRA contributions anytime, unlike Roth 401(k). With a Roth 401(k), tax- and penalty-free withdrawals before age 59½ generally are limited to loans and specific exceptions. More investment options, unless the Roth 401(k) offers a Self-Directed Brokerage Option (SDBO).

What are the other upsides of rolling over a Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA?

(Note that I am not asking whether to contribute to either Roth 401(k) or Roth IRA.)