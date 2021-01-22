I believe I am quite competent with most matters related to personal finance, but one thing I cannot understand no matter how much I Google is paying points on a mortgage. I talked with a mortgage agent about refinancing my mortgage and we were discussing options. She said for a 15-year fixed loan my rate would be 2.375%. I could pay points to reduce the rate to 2.25% which would cost $110. To go down to 2.125% would be about $1800 and 2% about $3700. Why is it that the first eighth of a point costs so much less than the subsequent ticks down? Why shouldn't each reduction cost the same?