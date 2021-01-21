I have created a computer program that looks at many different stock statistics and informs me of which ones I should buy and when I should sell them. I am trading with about $50k and I am achieving a good return.

I'm aware that this is risky but I know people that would like to dabble in day trading, have the money to lose and wouldn't mind getting in on what I am doing.

I believe that if I had more capital, I could be making much more. My idea is to pool our money together to be able to have more day trading power and be able to make more money overall. Can anyone suggest some ways that I could make this into a VERY VERY small business on the side?