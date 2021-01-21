0

I have created a computer program that looks at many different stock statistics and informs me of which ones I should buy and when I should sell them. I am trading with about $50k and I am achieving a good return.

I'm aware that this is risky but I know people that would like to dabble in day trading, have the money to lose and wouldn't mind getting in on what I am doing.

I believe that if I had more capital, I could be making much more. My idea is to pool our money together to be able to have more day trading power and be able to make more money overall. Can anyone suggest some ways that I could make this into a VERY VERY small business on the side?

  • Having more money to invest doesn't benefit you unless you are receiving an advisory fee. If you are receiving one then you cannot be considered an investment club and you may be subject to regulation by the SEC as well as some states. – Bob Baerker 35 mins ago
  • Are you achieving a better return than SPY over the same time frame that you've been running your system. You might have noticed that picking blindfolded since March 2020 has produced some monster returns... – quid 19 mins ago
  • An investment company, that is an issuer company, faces significant regulatory requirements. An issuer company, that is not an investment company, and that has some purpose other than investing, can have an investment portfolio if the portfolio is 60% Treasury securities. Then there are C-corp and S-corp regulations of offering stock to the public. Take a look at Rule 504 but also there are state laws for each state. Now an investment company that is not an issuer company, but that is an LLC or a partnership with percentage members, avoids investment company regulation with no public offering. – S Spring 8 mins ago
1

This gets asked regularly. By keeping the pool of clients small, the main problem is taxes: you'd have to form a company, and keep track no only of everyone's balance, short and long term capital gains (realized and unrealized), dividends, etc, and inform the IRS every year.

And taking a slice of their pies as an advisory fee.

Plus needing a cash reserve in case someone -- or all of them!! -- needs to quickly cash out.

Bottom line: a lot of your time would be taken up with bookkeeping.

