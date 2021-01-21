0

I have come across an investing strategy that is working well. In short, I have created a computer program that looks at many different statistics of stocks and informs me of which ones I should buy and when I should sell them, ect. It is a form of day trading, which I know is risky but ultimately is working out well for me. I am trading using my account that has approx 50k in it and I am getting good returns, however I know that if I had more capital, I could be making much more.

I know this is all risky, but I know people that would like to dabble in day trading, have the money to lose and wouldn't mind getting in on what I am doing. My idea is to basically pool our money together to be able to have more day trading power and be able to make more money overall. Anyone able to point me in some ways that I could make this into a VERY VERY small business on the side?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jose A is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

This gets asked regularly. By keeping the pool of clients small, the main problem is taxes: you'd have to form a company, and keep track no only of everyone's balance, short and long term capital gains (realized and unrealized), dividends, etc, and inform the IRS every year.

And taking a slice of their pies as an advisory fee.

Plus needing a cash reserve in case someone -- or all of them!! -- needs to quickly cash out.

Bottom line: a lot of your time would be taken up with bookkeeping.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Jose A is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.