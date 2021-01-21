I have come across an investing strategy that is working well. In short, I have created a computer program that looks at many different statistics of stocks and informs me of which ones I should buy and when I should sell them, ect. It is a form of day trading, which I know is risky but ultimately is working out well for me. I am trading using my account that has approx 50k in it and I am getting good returns, however I know that if I had more capital, I could be making much more.

I know this is all risky, but I know people that would like to dabble in day trading, have the money to lose and wouldn't mind getting in on what I am doing. My idea is to basically pool our money together to be able to have more day trading power and be able to make more money overall. Anyone able to point me in some ways that I could make this into a VERY VERY small business on the side?