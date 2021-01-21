this is a UK-based question.

I understand that there are certain purchases that you can make using the revenue of your limited liability company, and this is beneficial as you are using money that has not been taxed by corporation tax.

However, after my company (of which I am the sole director and sole employee) has paid it's corporation tax bill, can my company use this 'after-tax' money to purchase anything 'it' wants. For example, could my company buy a new jacket, a new pair of shoes, a few things off Amazon etc, or are there restrictions on this? I imagine that if it is possible, then these are just technically assets of the company? Or perhaps you can only buy things with company profits that are related to business activity?

I apologise for the ignorant (and probably slightly comical) question, but I am well aware that money in my business bank account, before and after corporation tax, has much more purchasing power than when it is sent to my personal account because of income tax. Thus, I am trying to be as financially efficient as possible.

Thanks in advance!