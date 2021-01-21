H bank shut down my debit card because I got an unemployment check and my application 2 years ago unemployed two stimulus checks deposited in my account one for son and one for myself they know everything about my account they won't release my son has to fill out affidavit
Asked
Active today
Viewed 16 times
New contributor
-
Saying a gave him that simulus 600.00 – BrendaF 1 hour ago
-
What exactly is your question? – glglgl 56 mins ago
-
Just go into the bank and get customer-service to help fill-out the form. – S Spring 8 mins ago