Any good Spreadsheets or explanation that track compound profit for stocks with time considered? I am trying to journal my stock trades and set some goals. We know compound interest is powerful. I want to use that and target 15% on stocks over x time. Reinvest that and keep hitting 15% targets. Example by 1000 shares at $10 for $10000. I sell at $11.50 for $11500. I keep reinvesting and repeat. Sometimes I protect my interest and sell 1/2 my stocks if I think there is momentum but capture my profit goal. My goal is to take $10000 and getto $60,000. How many trades do I need to make to actualize this? Time is the other factor. Most compound explanations explain over time because they are talking bout holding a stock. I'm trying to shorten my periods and use # of trades vs time as exampled in mutual funds. Thanks folks

