In the instructions for IRS Form 8949, it lists out a table of codes that you can put on the form. For the main home sale exclusion, the code is "H". It further explains:

"Report the sale or exchange on Form 8949 as you would if you were not taking the exclusion. Then enter the amount of excluded (nontaxable) gain as a negative number (in parentheses) in column (g). See the example in the instructions for Form 8949, column (g)"

My question is I don't understand "...gain as a negative number (in parentheses) in column (g)."

So lets say I calculated my net gain and it is negative 50000. Do I then put down -50000, (-50000), or (50000) on Form 8949?

