Just for the sake of accuracy, a wash sale occurs if you acquire a substantially identical security within 30 days before or 30 days after a realized loss.

If you incur a wash sale, the loss must be deferred and is added to the cost basis of the replacement shares (or options). If you close all positions by the end of the year then you get to claim your losses in that year (with no repurchase within 30 days in January).

What this means is that your tax accounting will be different than your actual gains and loss per trade but in the end, the total P&L will be the same.

Having a lot of wash sales consolidated 1099 form is meaningless. That's just the accounting of it all. It's only a problem if a wash sales is disallowed and you do not close the loss adjusted position by the end of the year. Then, you do not get to claim your initial realized loss in the year that it was incurred. You can determine that by reconciling your statement numbers. For example, if you made $30k from trading and your statement says $100k of gains with $70k of wash sales but there were no carry forwards, your taxable gain would be $30k. If your taxable gain was more than $30k, look for a disallowed (deferred) loss.

You do not have to prove anything to the IRS unless you broker makes a reporting error. IOW, If you do not repurchase the company in 2021 then the IRS will have no reason to disallow any December 2020 losses, assuming that all adjusted positions were closed in 2020.