0

I am from Illinois, but I will move out of the USA at the end of January 2021. I will remain out for the whole year.

Do I owe any state taxes to Illinois?

Improve this question
  • What types of income did you earn? Were you physically working in Illinois during the year? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 52 secs ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.