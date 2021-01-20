Say I own an in-the-money call option that I want to sell for profit. I learned that higher volatility leads to an increase in the "price" of a call option in order to compensate for uncertainty, but is this the bid or ask price? Per my example, I would think that higher volatility would make a market-maker buying price (the bid) decrease and the selling price (the ask) increase for the option (ie. the bid-ask spread increases for the market-maker in order to compensate for volatility). Does that imply that the more volatile the underlying stock becomes, the less in value my call option becomes because I would then be selling the option for less (since I'm selling to the bid, or the market-maker's buying price)?
While it's likely that higher volatility in the stock is likely to result in an increase in option prices, it's not necessarily so.
The primary driver in this is that demand for options results in higher price. Higher option premium means higher implied volatility which is calculated by iteration. Iteration is the reverse engineering of an option pricing model where all known variables (stock price, strike price, time remaining until expiration, carry cost and dividend if any) are plugged into the formula. The volatility variable is incrementally increased until it matches the option's price. That is the implied volatility. It's the volatility that price is implying.
IOW, demand drives option price up which in turn translates into higher implied volatility. The market is determining what your option is worth not the option's implied volatility or the volatility of the stock.
The bid and ask price of a security are determined by the market. If the security is illiquid, there are fewer participants and the market maker sets whatever B/A spread that he likes, subject to regulatory limits. Any trader can become the market on one side of the option by offering a higher bid or a lower ask price, narrowing the B/A spread. For stocks, you can be the market on both sides but not for options.
Tacking on rather than adding another answer, OP it also depends on how far in-the-money (ITM) your option is, vega decreases the deeper ITM your option is, which means its price will be less affected by changes in IV than an at-the-money option. – Hart CO 3 mins ago
Both - the difference between the bid and ask is a function of the liquidity (number of buyers and sellers) of the option, not the volatility of the option. As vol increases, both the bid and the ask will increase.
Not true - the higher the volatility, the higher the probability that the option will end up in-the-money, and the more valuable the option is.
Remember that volatility is a measure of the uncertainty of the underlying asset, not the option itself. So an option with a higher IV is not necessarily more risky, requiring a lower price.
"The higher the volatility, the higher the probability that the option will end up in-the-money." How do you figure? Higher IV means that the market is uncertain about where the price will go and therefore the options are more expensive. – Hart CO 8 mins ago