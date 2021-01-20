0

Let's suppose that I am out of the USA from January 1st 2020 to December 31st 2020 for 335 days of the year.

So I do qualify, but instead of the full ~100k reduction, would I only get (335/365) * 100k = ~91K deduction?

Sadly no !

Sadly no.

It is a "BINARY" thing - yes or no only. No partial!

