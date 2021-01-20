Let's suppose that I am out of the USA from January 1st 2020 to December 31st 2020 for 335 days of the year.
So I do qualify, but instead of the full ~100k reduction, would I only get (335/365) * 100k = ~91K deduction?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Let's suppose that I am out of the USA from January 1st 2020 to December 31st 2020 for 335 days of the year.
So I do qualify, but instead of the full ~100k reduction, would I only get (335/365) * 100k = ~91K deduction?
So I do qualify,
Sadly no !
but instead of the full ~100k reduction, would I only get (335/365) * 100k = ~91K deduction?
Sadly no.
It is a "BINARY" thing - yes or no only. No partial!