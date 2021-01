I hope someone can help me with this question. I recently found two stock certificates, one share of Sony under my husband's name, and the other one is Disney under my daughter's name (I'm the custodian).

These shares where bought when the company oneshare.com was still around, but they no longer exist. Can someone tell me if I need to register these certificate somewhere or are they already registered.

Since it was given to them in 2011, what do I need to do if we do decide to sell our shares?