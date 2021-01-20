I hope someone can help me with this question. I recently found two stock certificates one that is for one share of Sony under my husband's name and the other one is for Disney under my daughter's name and I'm the custodian for that share. These shares where bought when the company oneshare.com was still around and now they are no longer around. Can someone tell me if I need to register these certificate somewhere or is it already register. Since it was given to them in 2011 what do I need to do if we do decide to sell our share. Thank you everyone for the advice.

Sincerely, Stock Newbie