There are plenty of things with predictive power - accounting scandals, CEO mistress scandals, coronavirus, among others. If you're talking about a super-secret mathematical formula, probably not

Lots of things have predictive power - it's just hard to predict without insider information (a.k.a. insider trading). If one of these happens you can predict quite easily what will happen to the stock.

But I'm a genius and developed a super-secret math formula to make me rich

A Random Walk Down Wallstreet burst this bubble too. Being a genius won't help you. You're trying to predict the aggregated whims of millions of average people - people that like beanie babies and pet rocks.

Good luck making an equation that factors in scandals in companies, unforeseen events like coronavirus, and fickle consumers who buy things off of cute factors, and can be updated as new companies are added and removed from exchanges.

Even if you somehow had a magic formula to tell you the answer, and managed to keep it secret, your trades are public. Others watching the trades could simply follow along. No matter how predictive that formula was, it'll cease to be useful once everyone is buying and selling in lock-step. Then you'll need another formula that factors in the original formula and human actions.