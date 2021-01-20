1

Comparing the WTI Crude Oil spot prices of the last five years

enter image description here

with WTI Futures prices for Nov'2020 over time, it seems that they mostly follow the current price. This seems to enable one to lock in the current price for future trades, but it that like with the weather, the collective market cannot predict the spot prices weeks in advance.

enter image description here

Does this hold true for all other markets/derivatives?

They have no predictive power, whatsoever.

Note that nothing known, has any proven reliable predictive power regarding markets.

Further, note that this has been tested "incredibly extensively" - the search for "something with reliable predictive power regarding markets" has been carried out for centuries using vast resources, and every single attempt has failed.

In the Isaac Asimov "Foundation" books, there's a science which predicts future moves of things like markets: that is science-fiction. In the real world it has been proven to the Nth degree that nothing offers reliable predictive power regarding markets.

There are plenty of things with predictive power - accounting scandals, CEO mistress scandals, coronavirus, among others. If you're talking about a super-secret mathematical formula, probably not

Lots of things have predictive power - it's just hard to predict without insider information (a.k.a. insider trading). If one of these happens you can predict quite easily what will happen to the stock.

But I'm a genius and developed a super-secret math formula to make me rich

A Random Walk Down Wallstreet burst this bubble too. Being a genius won't help you. You're trying to predict the aggregated whims of millions of average people - people that like beanie babies and pet rocks.

Good luck making an equation that factors in scandals in companies, unforeseen events like coronavirus, and fickle consumers who buy things off of cute factors, and can be updated as new companies are added and removed from exchanges.

Even if you somehow had a magic formula to tell you the answer, and managed to keep it secret, your trades are public. Others watching the trades could simply follow along. No matter how predictive that formula was, it'll cease to be useful once everyone is buying and selling in lock-step. Then you'll need another formula that factors in the original formula and human actions.

