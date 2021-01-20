0

Reading the coinbase announcement:

Given the SEC’s recent action against Ripple, trading on our XRP order books has been suspended in all regions. You're still able to deposit and withdraw XRP. While XRP funds will remain safely stored in your account after the trading suspension, you will not be able to buy, sell, or convert. There will be no impact to Coinbase Custody or Coinbase Wallet at this time. Learn more about Ripple SEC lawsuit. Coinbase still intends to support Spark airdrop. Learn more.

How can I withdraw any XRP to my Fiat wallet given any Xrp can be sold? The statement states XRP can be withdrawn but Coinbase withdrawals to a bank account are from Fiat wallet. As XRP can no longer be sold to Fiat wallet then how can XRP be withdrawn to a bank account?

  • You can presumably withdraw XRP from your Coinbase wallet to your local wallet, but Coinbase won't let you do any trades or conversions. No fiat for you! – amon 37 mins ago
  • @amon thanks, what is the point of owning XRP if cannot convert it to another cryptocurrency or exchange it for FIAT? If I create my own local wallet and transfer my XRP to it isn't the XRP on my local wallet still untradeable? – blue-sky 31 mins ago

