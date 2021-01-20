Reading the coinbase announcement:

Given the SEC’s recent action against Ripple, trading on our XRP order books has been suspended in all regions. You're still able to deposit and withdraw XRP. While XRP funds will remain safely stored in your account after the trading suspension, you will not be able to buy, sell, or convert. There will be no impact to Coinbase Custody or Coinbase Wallet at this time. Learn more about Ripple SEC lawsuit. Coinbase still intends to support Spark airdrop. Learn more.

How can I withdraw any XRP to my Fiat wallet given any Xrp can be sold? The statement states XRP can be withdrawn but Coinbase withdrawals to a bank account are from Fiat wallet. As XRP can no longer be sold to Fiat wallet then how can XRP be withdrawn to a bank account?