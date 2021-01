This answer by base64 mentions:

Now you may ask why VTI is 0.03% while VTSAX 0.04%. That is because Vanguard of VTSAX provides service, while the service of VTI is provided by your broker.

I don't see what kind of services mutual funds offer that ETFs don't. Wouldn't shareholders call their brokers when purchasing/selling their mutual funds if they don't want to do it themselves online, just like for ETFs? Or do mutual funds offer some other kind of services that ETFs don't?