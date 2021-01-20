A lot of charities that I want to help support only traditional online payments system, such as GoFundMe, GoGetFunding, JustGiving, Patreon, Paypal, Payroll Giving, Stripe, ...

Is there a way to anonymously donate cryptocurrency to them? Something like a payment gateway that would donate on behalf of me after I send them cryptocurrency...

Me -> Gateway -> Traditional payments platform -> Charity

In cryptocurrency, we can send XMR to https://xmr.to/nojs/ and ask it to send equivalent BTC to the desired address.