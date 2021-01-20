0

A lot of charities that I want to help support only traditional online payments system, such as GoFundMe, GoGetFunding, JustGiving, Patreon, Paypal, Payroll Giving, Stripe, ...

Is there a way to anonymously donate cryptocurrency to them? Something like a payment gateway that would donate on behalf of me after I send them cryptocurrency...

Me -> Gateway -> Traditional payments platform -> Charity

In cryptocurrency, we can send XMR to https://xmr.to/nojs/ and ask it to send equivalent BTC to the desired address.

Improve this question
New contributor
user105710 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

You have to talk to the charity or choose a different charity.

Look at the charities that are involved in TheGivingBlock.com which is an organization that helps charities modernize.

Other charities that don't advertise their acceptance of crypto may be used to accepting esoteric and illiquid non-cash assets, and liquid non-cash assets, so you have to ask.

But every year the field of who accepts what and how gets larger.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

user105710 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.