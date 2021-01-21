In many cases, the loan payment is fixed, but you'll reduce the loan term and total interest paid by making early principal payments. Suppose you've borrowed $10k, to be repaid over 10 years, with a $100 monthly payment. Paying some amount of principal up front typically won't change your monthly payment at all (you'll still owe $100/month), but the time to repayment will be shortened (so you might finish paying off the balance after only 8 years). The net effect is that the total amount of interest paid decreases, as does the proportion of each payment that goes toward interest. The total amount paid each month stays the same, but a larger portion of it goes toward paying off the principal, rather than paying interest. This is one of the most common loan arrangements, but do check your loan details or contact the bank if you are unsure.

With this in mind, you can see that making early payments may not be the right move in all situations. An early principal payment is in a way "locked in" to the loan, and won't yield any tangible benefit until much later, when the loan gets paid off early. In the 10-year loan example I gave, an early payment on Day 1 will change nothing about the loan except its payoff date. If that early payment moves the payoff date up by 2 years, you still have to wait 8 years until it will affect your monthly cash flow in any way. Early principal payments do increase the amount of principal paid more quickly, however, which can be useful if you're refinancing the loan or selling the underlying asset - you're effectively banking the saved interest immediately by concluding the loan.