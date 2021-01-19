Can I sell the stocks acquired through call to open option in any quantity and at any time or do I have to sell through (put) options only? Also, are stocks purchased through option eligible for dividends and splits?
Are you talking about while the call is open, or after the call has been exercised? – D Stanley 49 mins ago
Once the call has been exercised and you have bought the shares at the strike price, it's no different than if you had purchased them on the open market (just at a different price). You can sell them, are eligible for dividends, splits, etc., and can buy protective puts or sell covered calls on them.
While the call is still open (meaning you have bought a call but have not exercised it yet) you do not actually own the stock, so you cannot sell them or get dividends.
In the case of splits or special dividends, though, the options contracts are adjusted to reflect the new equivalent value. So if you own call options on a stock that splits 2:1, your option contract will be adjusted to reflect an option for twice as many shares at half the strike price (adding a cash component to account for any rounding difference). That way, call option holders aren't screwed over if a company splits and the stock price drops in half.
Also note that buying a put in not the opposite of buying a call. Buying a call and buying a put creates a "straddle" (or "strangle" if they are at different strikes), where you profit if the stock moves significantly up or down away from the strike price(s).
To cancel out a bought call option you would instead sell an equivalent call option (same strike and maturity).
`...and can buy covered puts or sell covered calls on them.' A covered put is a bearish strategy combining a short stock with a short put position (synthetic equivalent of selling a naked call). A better description would be that he can buy a protective put, which is what I think that you meant. You have your strangle and straddle definition backwards. While the long call is open, you can sell shares if approved for shorting, converting to a synthetic put. Last of all, a long put is the opposite of a long call, directionally but they are not equivalent and therefore do not cancel each other. – Bob Baerker 28 mins ago