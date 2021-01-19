Once the call has been exercised and you have bought the shares at the strike price, it's no different than if you had purchased them on the open market (just at a different price). You can sell them, are eligible for dividends, splits, etc., and can buy protective puts or sell covered calls on them.

While the call is still open (meaning you have bought a call but have not exercised it yet) you do not actually own the stock, so you cannot sell them or get dividends.

In the case of splits or special dividends, though, the options contracts are adjusted to reflect the new equivalent value. So if you own call options on a stock that splits 2:1, your option contract will be adjusted to reflect an option for twice as many shares at half the strike price (adding a cash component to account for any rounding difference). That way, call option holders aren't screwed over if a company splits and the stock price drops in half.

Also note that buying a put in not the opposite of buying a call. Buying a call and buying a put creates a "straddle" (or "strangle" if they are at different strikes), where you profit if the stock moves significantly up or down away from the strike price(s).

To cancel out a bought call option you would instead sell an equivalent call option (same strike and maturity).