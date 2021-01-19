I came pretty near this situation, but luckily I had an extra debit card (although I would've preferred to use my credit card).

I was at a vet to prepare my pet for a surgical procedure, and they usually don't charge until the services have been completed.

I told them that I could give them the card number as I had it memorised, but then I realised that I didn't know what the security code (the last three numbers on the back on most cards) were, and so I had to use another card.

But if I didn't have any of these things, what would've most likely happened? Like if I knew I had them, but it was somehow lost or stolen? And in the latter case, would I need proof that it was stolen?