I came pretty near this situation, but luckily I had an extra debit card (although I would've preferred to use my credit card).

I was at a vet to prepare my pet for a surgical procedure, and they usually don't charge until the services have been completed.

I told them that I could give them the card number as I had it memorised, but then I realised that I didn't know what the security code (the last three numbers on the back on most cards) were, and so I had to use another card.

But if I didn't have any of these things, what would've most likely happened? Like if I knew I had them, but it was somehow lost or stolen? And in the latter case, would I need proof that it was stolen?

  • If you gave them your name and address -- showed them your driver's license -- then they'd know where you live, and could pursue a debt against you. – RonJohn 22 mins ago
There's no formal specific procedure. This happens at restaurants for example all the time - idiots run off without paying.

In your specific example, what would happen is this: Vet would firmly tell you "Look, could you please come back with the payment ASAP."

If (for some ridiculous reason) you just "ran off" and never paid it, the fact is, there's almost nothing Vet could do, it would be their loss.

In the example you'd feel really, really silly when you run in to the Vet at the supermarket and such.

    "there's almost nothing Vet could do, it would be their loss" Depends. They could file a case at the Small Claims court. It depends, however, if the amount was $20 or $2000. – glglgl 56 mins ago
  • Well, in theory they could use the "small claims court" if their state / jurisdiction has one. In theory, they could hire an attorney and sue. In theory they could seat the debt with a collection agency. The sentence "the fact is, there's almost nothing Vet could do, it would be their loss" - is correct, unfortunately for the vet. – Fattie 24 mins ago

