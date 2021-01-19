All OECD countries have a broadly based consumption tax of varying rates:

They go under different names, for example, in Australia it's the 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', and in Denmark it's the 'Value Added Tax (VAT)', but in each country, it essentially means that if you sell something (whether it be a good or service), then you must give part of the sale price to the government as tax.

Complexities

Despite the existence of these taxes appearing to be relatively simple, it's levied in different ways, with some exceptions, and the way it can be paid differs by country. For example, the UK doesn't even require it to be paid by the seller, it can instead be reverse-charaged by the buyer.

Someone freelancing, a consultant, or a small business owner (e.g. online store) who sells to many (e.g. ~30) of these countries each year, would endure very large administrative burden having to research each country's tax arrangements to ensure that they meet their tax obligations when selling to residents of that country. And then similar burden again making the actual lodgements, which could easily take days or weeks.

Question

Is there any resource, software tool, reference (e.g. website) that clearly show's what a seller must pay in consumption tax in each country? Note: even a summary table of the tax rate, minimum sales before rate applies, where and how to pay it would be a huge improvement on having to manually look up 20+ different countries tax rules and make 20+ individual tax lodgements.

Example

To show how common this would be, consider a freelancer getting clients from any of the global freelancing sites, who may do hundreds of jobs per year for clients all around the world. Or consider Airbnb experience hosts, who may conduct online experiences to guests from all around the world. In both cases, they're selling to residents of other countries, and so must meet their obligations to each of those countries. But this seems incredibly burdensome. How do they do it?