I'm very new in accounting and currently reading about the financial statement facing a point that got me stuck.
Why is it necessary to construct financial statement on accrual basis rather then cash basis?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I'm very new in accounting and currently reading about the financial statement facing a point that got me stuck.
Why is it necessary to construct financial statement on accrual basis rather then cash basis?
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/09/accrual-accounting.asp
Accrual accounting means revenue and expenses are recognized and recorded when they occur, while cash basis accounting means these line items aren't documented until cash exchanges hands.
Cash basis accounting is easier, but accrual accounting portrays a more accurate portrait of a company's health by including accounts payable and accounts receivable.