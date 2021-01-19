1

I'm very new in accounting and currently reading about the financial statement facing a point that got me stuck.

Why is it necessary to construct financial statement on accrual basis rather then cash basis?

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/09/accrual-accounting.asp

Accrual accounting means revenue and expenses are recognized and recorded when they occur, while cash basis accounting means these line items aren't documented until cash exchanges hands.

Cash basis accounting is easier, but accrual accounting portrays a more accurate portrait of a company's health by including accounts payable and accounts receivable.

