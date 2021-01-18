0

I've been reading that there is an inverse relationship between fixed-rate bonds and interest rate. The explanation behind the reasoning is that as interest rates move, the bond has to compete with new bonds so the price of the bond syncs up the bond's yield with the current interest rate. I found this doc from sec.gov that has a good explanation: https://www.sec.gov/files/ib_interestraterisk.pdf

In Example 2: If Market Interest Rates Increase by One Percent, the face value of the bond is $1000 but with an increase interest rate of 1% a year later (to 4%), the bond is only worth $925. The concept makes sense since the yield to maturity of the bond then matches the new interest rate of 4%.

Why would anyone sell the bond at $925? Aren't they losing both $75 that they paid originally for the bond AND the interest payments over the next couple of years on the bond? Since people do sell at a lower price, what am I missing here?

    There are lots of reasons why you sell: you #1 need the money. #2 cut losses, #3 think you can make more money in a different investment. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • The price you bought the bond for does not matter - just the future payments - see sunk-cost fallacy – mmmmmm 51 mins ago
  • You already lost the $75, somehow. If the bond's actual value hadn't lost $75, then people could make a profit by buying the bonds and then just holding them. They can't, which means the value has somehow gone down by $75. – user253751 50 mins ago

