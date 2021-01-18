I was reading this question about fraud committed by printing and cashing checks and the thought occurred to me that is should be trivial to prevent such scams. There are many ways that this could be done, but the one that would require least change would be to simply not make cheque numbers sequential but pseudorandom. This would allow the bank to check that a particular cheque number was issued to a particular account and had not previously been used. By choosing an appropriate number of digits for this value the chance of a clash could be reduced as much as required.

Why has no such method been implemented?