I'm doing a Risk Management exercise on Excel and I need help, I'm lost. I'm analysing a company's portfolio divided into different tabs. In one of the tabs, called "Pool PD", there is a table similar to this (I'm only showing the first 10 months out of the 57 to give an example):

Month ending Total Current 1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days 91-120 days 121-150 days 151-180 days Over 180 days Default Ratio Nov/95 60.200,00 60.200,00 - - - - - - - 0.00% Dec/95 545.734,21 545.734,21 - - - - - - - 0.00% Jan/96 22.448.554,71 22.448.554,71 - - - - - - - 0.00% Feb/96 54.222.786,35 54.222.786,35 - - - - - - - 0.00% Mar/96 70.972.975,98 70.972.975,98 - - - - - - - 0.00% Apr/96 113.483.342,76 113.444.801,09 38.541,68 - - - - - - 0.00% May/96 174.161.633,78 174.123.092,10 - 38.541,68 - - - - - 0.00% Jun/96 268.885.255,68 268.600.001,98 246.712,03 - 38.541,68 - - - - 0.00% Jul/96 393.962.717,15 393.518.651,58 367.190,55 38.333,35 - 38.541,68 - - - 0.01% Aug/96 545.011.667,64 541.785.233,18 3.035.976,11 152.125,00 38.333,35 - - - - 0.00%

The last column, Default Ratio, they already give me the values by calculating (91-120 days column) / (Total column) for each row, so naturally all Default Ratios are 0.00%, except for July 96, which is 0.01%.

The exercise asks me to calculate:

Average Default Ratio (PD) - I did the average of all Default Ratios; STDEV - I'm guessing I need to calculate the Standard Deviation of all Default Ratios, which I did as well; Annualized PD; Annualized STDEV.

Number 3 and 4 I don't know what formulas to use. I read some articles but I don't know which ones to apply to this case.

Any help would be appreciated, thank you!