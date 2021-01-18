0

My father recently received an email from the Egea Trust, offering essentially £500 cash in exchange for generic information about his offspring.

The link in the email (https://eagatrust.us8.list-manage.com/track/click?...) and searches on google both end up going to the same place; Eaga Trust. The Trust is something my Dad is already a member of, and they've previously paid out cash in the past that seem to be just about distributing funds to members.

In short, it does not appear to be a scam, but I'm struggling to find out why the Trust believes the information is worth £500 per child.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.