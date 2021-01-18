I see on https://www.finder.com/bank-fees-wire-transfers (mirror) that outgoing international wires from the US are typically more expensive than outgoing domestic wires:

Bank Incoming domestic wire Outgoing domestic wire Incoming international wire Outgoing international wire Ally (online bank) $0 $20 $0 Not offered Bank of America $15 $30 $16 $35–$45 BB&T $15 $30 $15 $30 Capital One 360 (online bank) $0 $30 $0 Not offered Chase $15 $25–$35 $15 $40–$50 Citibank $15 $10–$25 $15 $10–$35 PNC Bank $15 $30 $15 $45 TD Bank $15 $25 $15 $40 US Bank $20 $30 $25 $50 Wells Fargo $15 $30 $16 $45

Why are outgoing international wires from the US typically more expensive than outgoing domestic wires?

The same page mentions:

Domestic vs. international. Because domestic wire transfers involve less processing, they tend to be cheaper than international wire transfers. International wire transfers typically involve multiple banking systems and operators between the two countries.

but I don't see why International wire transfers can't be done with the same banking system/operator such as SWIFT.