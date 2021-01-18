I am about to buy a car and I need to put down my registered address for both the car insurance and VC5 logbook etc.

I own a house in City X, and this is where I work and vote etc. However, due to covid, I have been working from home and living in City Y (relative's address) for approximately 1 year. I only go to City X very infrequently just to check the post etc. This will continue until covid is over / WHF ends.

Which city/address should I put down?

Is it my "actual home" that I own and registered to vote at? (Address X) Is it where the car is likely to be physically parked and driven the majority of time (Address Y)? Or does it matter? Would either be ok given I can be contacted at both?

Note: