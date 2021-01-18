I am about to buy a car and I need to put down my registered address for both the car insurance and VC5 logbook etc.
I own a house in City X, and this is where I work and vote etc. However, due to covid, I have been working from home and living in City Y (relative's address) for approximately 1 year. I only go to City X very infrequently just to check the post etc. This will continue until covid is over / WHF ends.
Which city/address should I put down?
- Is it my "actual home" that I own and registered to vote at? (Address X)
- Is it where the car is likely to be physically parked and driven the majority of time (Address Y)?
- Or does it matter? Would either be ok given I can be contacted at both?
Note:
- I do not care about saving money on finding cheaper insurance. I care about doing the right thing legally.
- If this is the wrong stack exchange site to ask this question, please could you recommend an alternative?