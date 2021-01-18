2

I am about to buy a car and I need to put down my registered address for both the car insurance and VC5 logbook etc.

I own a house in City X, and this is where I work and vote etc. However, due to covid, I have been working from home and living in City Y (relative's address) for approximately 1 year. I only go to City X very infrequently just to check the post etc. This will continue until covid is over / WHF ends.

Which city/address should I put down?

  1. Is it my "actual home" that I own and registered to vote at? (Address X)
  2. Is it where the car is likely to be physically parked and driven the majority of time (Address Y)?
  3. Or does it matter? Would either be ok given I can be contacted at both?

Note:

  • I do not care about saving money on finding cheaper insurance. I care about doing the right thing legally.
  • If this is the wrong stack exchange site to ask this question, please could you recommend an alternative?
Improve this question
New contributor
Antonius Gavin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

I'm pretty sure that any time I've applied for car insurance I've had to specify both the registered address (for you, Address X) and the address where the car is normally kept (for you, Address Y) with no assumption that these are necessarily the same.

Are you filling in details through a comparison site or directly with an insurer? If the latter then I would ask them directly if the form doesn't provide this option.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Antonius Gavin is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.