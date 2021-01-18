In 2020 I became a resident for tax purposes via the substantial presence test. I also got married in 2020. My wife is from Canada, moved to the US mid to late 2020, but has not yet passed the substantial presence test and so is a non-resident for tax purposes. Using the Non-resident Spouse Treated as Resident option, we plan to file as "married, filing jointly". Our combined total taxable income for 2020 is < 150,000. I have an SSN but wife doesn't yet as she has F2 status and so is ineligible to work. Upon filing this tax return, we will apply for an ITIN for her.

Given all of this, are we eligible to have received the stimulus payments? We never received any.

Thanks in advance.