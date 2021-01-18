0

My goal: I would like to avoid investing and banking with institutions supporting new fossil fuel infrastructure. Is TD Ameritrade such an institution? (I'm hoping that, as a brokerage firm, it is not.)

I know: TD Bank, which lent $360M for the Dakota Access Pipeline, previously owned more of TD Ameritrade; but since Charles Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade in October, TD Bank has only minority ownership.

I don't know:

  • how TD Ameritrade's profit relates to TD Bank's behaviors (e.g., by expanding its lending power?).
  • whether TD Ameritrade supports new fossil fuel infrastructure in some other way (e.g., is servicing purchase of Energy Transfer Partners stock not indirectly supporting new fossil fuel infrastructure?).
Improve this question
New contributor
Brendan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Brendan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.