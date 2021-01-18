My goal: I would like to avoid investing and banking with institutions supporting new fossil fuel infrastructure. Is TD Ameritrade such an institution? (I'm hoping that, as a brokerage firm, it is not.)
I know: TD Bank, which lent $360M for the Dakota Access Pipeline, previously owned more of TD Ameritrade; but since Charles Schwab's acquisition of TD Ameritrade in October, TD Bank has only minority ownership.
I don't know:
- how TD Ameritrade's profit relates to TD Bank's behaviors (e.g., by expanding its lending power?).
- whether TD Ameritrade supports new fossil fuel infrastructure in some other way (e.g., is servicing purchase of Energy Transfer Partners stock not indirectly supporting new fossil fuel infrastructure?).