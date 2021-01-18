0

I'm a PhD student living in South Carolina. I have a graduate research assistant job in my university and my salary is $20,000 per year. I just got my paycheck recently and I realized that my direct deposit is increased about $62 this time in comparison to previous paycheck. In fact, each two weeks I received direct deposit of $714.31 but this time which covers the dates 12/16/2020 to 12/31/2020 I received $776.86.

I checked the details and realized that in previous paychecks I paid:

  • Federal tax: $91.77
  • State tax: $27.25

But this time on my recent paycheck it is:

  • Federal tax: $31.04
  • State tax: $25.43

Did something happen to tax rates recently that I missed probably? My question: Is there any reason why my federal tax is reduced while the state tax remained almost the same?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.