I understand that this is a deeply complicated question and answering it requires assessing highly complex and inter-related concepts out into the future... but here goes:

The US Fed has recently doubled down on its need to continue its quantitative easing and keeping interest rates at/near zero. This is because rising interest rates would likely dampen/destroy the fledging economic recovery that has been begun after COVID brought it to its knees. Obviously the economic recovery is paramount, and so the fact that such rate setting and money printing will devalue the USD is an unfortunate, but somewhat unavoidable, consequence.

I have several questions related to this thesis. What is the long term impact of such USD devaluation? Not only on the US financial system, but on the global financial system which utilizes the USD as its reserve asset? Would the USD collapse? Does a stablecoin take its place? Does the Yuan take its place? What would this new financial system even look like? What happens to US salaries? Are they paid in a different currency? Additionally, another side effect of this prolonged currency devaluation is inflated asset prices (US equities, real estate, crypto, etc...). What good are increasing stock prices if, to realize and utilize gains, they would need to be sold back into 'worthless' USD? So what if I can avoid severe devaluation by parking some cash in, say gold or BTC, if, to use that for anything, I would need to convert them back into the USD?