I know that the US Fed sets only the federal funds rate, which impacts only the shorter term treasury bonds. The longer term bond yields (ie 20, 30 years) are impacted by demand for those bonds. The more people that want it, the lower the yield. Currently, the yields are extremely low (compared to historic values). Does this mean that many people are buying these bonds? I thought the QE/bond buying from the fed only related to shorter timeframes? Where is the demand, and thus the low yield, for the 30 year treasury bond coming from?

To provide some context, I am asking this in relation to the current US stock market performance. I believe we are in a bubble, but because interest rates are so low, there is essentially no alternative to US equities to avoid cash devaluation. Because of this, I expect the bubble to continue, until rates rise and provide a non-stock market alternative investment. I plan to continue to monitor the bond rates. But I am getting confused as to why the long term rates are so low? Who the heck is buying those long term bonds at the moment?

  • " Does this mean that many people are buying these bonds? I" - I dare saying hardly ANOYNE buys them (as in people). Mostly companies, institutional traders and - IIRC the fed. " we are in a bubble, but because interest rates are so low" - no, because the interest rate are so low FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS. Mother of all bubbles, if you ask me. "there is essentially no alternative to US equities" - THAT is wrong. Oil is up seriously in the last months, as are cryptos and real estate outside the cities is exploding, so there ARE alternatives. – TomTom 41 mins ago
  • @TomTom could you elaborate a bit? By 'more than 10 years' you mean that interest rates have been low for >10 years, not that interest rates are low for the >10 year treasury bonds, right? Also, what are your thoughts of the thesis? What is propping up this bubble if not TINA? What could cause it to pop? – Runeaway3 36 mins ago
  • Exactly. The thing started in the 2008 financial crisis and never recovered. It is not that they ARE low. Low interest rates lead to bubble like expansion. If that goes on - hm - 12 years, you have the worst expansion I have ever seen. There is hardly ANY value to be found in stocks, all bubbly. And not a small one. – TomTom 34 mins ago

