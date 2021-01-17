I am using gnucash for tracking my stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. For the latter, I often heard the recommendation to treat them as a security. As such, I added a CRYPTO namespace in the securities editor, for example for BTC.

Now I bought BTC at different exchanges which are in different countries (and currencies). Example:

CA Assets:Investments:Newton:Cash (Type: Cash, Commodity: Canadian Dollars) CA Assets:Investments:Newton:Bitcoin (Type: Stock, Commodity: Bitcoin) [...] US Assets:Investments:Gemini:Cash (Type: Cash, Commodity: US Dollars) US Assets:Investments:Gemini:Bitcoin (Type: Stock, Commodity: Bitcoin)

Of course, these "stocks"/"securities" won't be on those exchanges for a long time. Hence I transfer them to my personal wallet:

Crypto:Bitcoin Wallet (Type: Stock, Commodity: Bitcoin)

Now the problem is: The fields Price/Buy/Sell in CA Assets:Investments:Newton:Bitcoin are in Canadian Dollars. The fields Price/But/Sell in US Assets:Investments:Gemini:Bitcoin are in US dollars.

Where do I set the currency for Crypto:Bitcoin Wallet ? Ideally I would them to be USD.

However, when I transfer "stocks" (Bitcoin) from CA Assets:Investments:Newton:Bitcoin to Crypto:Bitcoin Wallet , the Canadian amount is shown. When I transfer from US Assets:Investments:Gemini:Bitcoin the USD amount is shown. Different currencies are shown in the same account!

It seems that it is not the number of securities that is linked but the price ... and the price potentially does not have a currency (and conversion) attached.

How to best deal with this dilemma?