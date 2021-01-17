I'm doing a Risk Management exercise on Excel and I need help, I'm lost. I'm analysing a company's portfolio divided into different tabs. In one of the tabs, called "Pool PD", there is a table similar to this (I'm only showing the first 10 months out of the 57 to give an example):
|Month ending
|Total
|Current
|1-30 days
|31-60 days
|61-90 days
|91-120 days
|121-150 days
|151-180 days
|Over 180 days
|Default Ratio
|Nov/95
|60.200,00
|60.200,00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|Dec/95
|545.734,21
|545.734,21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|Jan/96
|22.448.554,71
|22.448.554,71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|Feb/96
|54.222.786,35
|54.222.786,35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|Mar/96
|70.972.975,98
|70.972.975,98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|Apr/96
|113.483.342,76
|113.444.801,09
|38.541,68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|May/96
|174.161.633,78
|174.123.092,10
|-
|38.541,68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|Jun/96
|268.885.255,68
|268.600.001,98
|246.712,03
|-
|38.541,68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
|Jul/96
|393.962.717,15
|393.518.651,58
|367.190,55
|38.333,35
|-
|38.541,68
|-
|-
|-
|0.01%
|Aug/96
|545.011.667,64
|541.785.233,18
|3.035.976,11
|152.125,00
|38.333,35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00%
The last column, Default Ratio, they already give me the values by calculating
(91-120 days column) / (Total column) for each row, so naturally all Default Ratios are 0.00%, except for July 96, which is 0.01%.
The exercise asks me to calculate:
- Average Default Ratio (PD) - I did the average of all Default Ratios;
- STDEV - I'm guessing I need to calculate the Standard Deviation of all Default Ratios, which I did as well;
- Annualized PD;
- Annualized STDEV.
Number 3 and 4 I don't know what formulas to use. I read some articles but I don't know which ones to apply to this case.
Any help would be appreciated, thank you!