I'm somewhat new to Finance and I'm doing an exercise on Excel where I'm given a company's spreadsheet and I have to calculate different things in each section. In one of these sections, there is a monthly table regarding loan payments, similar to this:

Month ending Total Current 1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days 91-120 days 121-150 days 151-180 days Over 180 days - X - - - - Y - - -

To calculate the Default Ratio for each of the 57 months the table shows, they give me the formula Y divided by X. After I do this, it asks me to calculate the Average Default Rate (PD), so I figured the sum of all Default Ratios divided by 57. The next part is where I got confused: how do I calculate the Annualized PD?

On another note, it also asks me to calculate SDTEV and Annualized STDEV. These Standard Deviations are regarding the Default Ratios or are they referring to other data from the table?

Any help would be appreciated, thank you!